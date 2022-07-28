NEWNC Supports Two Occupancy Changes

Three agenda items were addressed at the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) July 11 monthly public meeting.

Two requests for occupancy changes and one construction request were considered by NEWNC.

A proposal to change the occupancy at 101-117 Atlantic Avenue, the former ground-floor restaurant of “The Living Room” to a KinderCare, Day Care Center was supported by NEWNC.

Plans also call for the addition of a handicap ramp at the main entrance.

The Council voted to approve a proposal to change the legal occupancy at 17 Sheafe Street from a six residential dwelling to a seven-unit residential dwelling and the renovations per the plan.

A proposal by the owner of 47-48 Snow Hill Street to construct a new one-story vertical addition to the property and a roof deck on the existing three-story building was withdrawn.

The request was a continuation of a prior hearing that was tabled so residents could meet with the owner.

The next NEWNC monthly public meeting will be held on Monday, August 8 at 7 p.m.