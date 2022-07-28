Family Fun Festival Set for July 31-August 14

A wide range of activities and events will take place during the 2022 North End Family Fun Festival hosted by North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus being held July 31 to August 14 at various locations throughout the neighborhood.

The major community event begins with the annual Johnny Paleo Memorial Bocce Tournament on Sunday, July 31.

Registration at the park or by email soxgirl322hotmail.com.

The tournament starts at 12 noon. Trophies will be presented to the top three teams. Fee is $20 per person or $10 per two-person team.

The special community event will also feature old-time music, food, a water truck and ice cream for the kids.

The Emily Pugliano/Bobby DeCristoforo Family Boat Cruise will be held on August 1 at Long Wharf with a boarding time of 6:45 PM. Space is limited. Sign up at 617-750-9749. Pre-registration required.

National Night Out, NEAD’s Neighborhood Lot Party will be held on Tuesday, August 2 from 6 to 8:30 PM at Paul Revere Mall (Prado).

The event will feature free pizza, DJ Amo, balloon art, NEMPAC, Boston Police, kids’ crafts, face painting, NEW Health, RUFF, Paul Revere House, Boston Public Market, reptile’s circus, Boston Police Ice cream truck, Public Action for Arts and Education, free give-a-ways, Boston Elderly Services, Suffolk Country Sheriff’s Office and DA’s Office, Old North Clough House and Church.

A Family Games Night will be held on Wednesday, August 3 starting at 6 PM and running to 8 PM on the North End side of The Greenway on Cross Street.

Boys and girls, all ages can participate in lawn games, corn hole, wiffleball, jump rope and enjoy Italian slush. Parents with children under 12 must attend.

Movie Night hosted by the Boston Collaborative will be held at 8 PM on Thursday, August 4 at DeFilippo Park (Gassy) Prince Street. Movie TBA.

North End Family Pride Day will take place on Sunday, August 7 from 12 noon to 4 PM at Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue.

The event features: kids crafts, balloon art, face painting, a reptile Circus, North Bennet Street School demonstrations, a free BBQ, Rose Kennedy Conservancy, Boston’s Elderly Services, NEW Health, Boston Lyons Club, Public Action for Arts and Education and a sewer truck.

Live entertainment by Crosstown, Street Magic and VYNYL Groove.

The traditional games between the North End All Stars and their community city North Adams All Star baseball team will be held at Puopolo Park on Saturday, August 13 at 5:30 PM.

The second game will be played on Sunday, August 14, same park at 10 AM.

This is the 31st year of this baseball exchange.