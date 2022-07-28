North End Bocce Tournament

There is still time to register for the North End Against Drugs (NEAD) annual Johnny Paleo Bocce Tournament at the courts in Langone Park on Sunday, July 31 starting at 12 noon.

Trophies will be presented to the top three teams. Registration at the park by 11:30 AM or email soxgirl322hotmail.com.

Block Party Kits Program

Boston Mayor Michele Wu has announced the launch of the Block Party Kit to allow residents to be able to borrow supplies for outdoor summer activities from the city, including everything from sidewalk chalk to cornhole set ups.

The goal of the program is to make it easier and more fun to organize and host block parties in their communities.

North End Family Festival

North End and Waterfront residents and families have an opportunity to participate in a well-planned Family Festival with events taking place at various locations throughout the community.

A list of events can be found in this newspaper.

Natural Health Center Week

To celebrate National Health Center Week, NEW Health will hold a block party on August 9 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the at Charlestown Health Center located on 15 Tops Street.

There will be free ice cream, raffles, a balloon artist, a face painter and more.

Bring Your Own Window Box Program Blossoms

A Bring Your Own Window Box learning program, sponsored by Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP), at the Nazzaro Community Center courtyard was a total success with many local residents participating, including children.

The inaugural event was such a great success, organizers Robyn Reed and Al Skinner are already plotting to have a return event in 2023.

Residents, for a minimal fee, received planting instructions, mulch, rich soil, a selection of annuals to turn ordinary window boxes into visual delights.

Pots and small planters were available for children working with volunteers had a hands-on experience adding mulch and soil to their plants, learning how to plant correctly and what in their creations.

Free Movies at Columbus Park

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) Sunday Night Movie Series at the park has already begun, however, there are four more movies to go one in July and three in August.

Participants are invited to join other residents on the lawn, bring blankets, chairs or have a picnic.

While supplies last, free popcorn will be given out until supplies run out.

Movie starting times approximate.

Sponsors of the event include: Joe’s Waterfront, CL Properties, Marriott Long Wharf and North End/Boston.com.

The remaining movie schedule is as follows…

July 31 at 8:30 PM Philadelphia Story.

August 7 at 8:15 PM Meet the Parents.

August 14 at 8:10 PM Selma.

August 21 at 8 PM Batman Begins.

FOCCP welcomes everyone to attend this free community events and bring the kids.

Senior Bingo is back

Coming this fall to Casa Maria apartments on 130 Endicott Street Boston, senior bingo returns. The entrance to the community room is on the corner of Thatcher and Endicott streets. Bingo will be every Friday night 6:30 – 10 p.m.