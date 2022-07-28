Greater Boston Building Trades Unions Endorses Sheriff Steve Tompkins

“The Greater Boston Building Trades Unions are excited to endorse Sheriff Steve Tompkins in his re-election for Sheriff of Suffolk County,” said Brian Doherty, General Agent of the Greater Boston Building Trades Unions. “Sheriff Tompkins has been a great partner in promoting and advancing opportunities for Boston residents who are seeking to access a great career in the union construction industry. We have also worked closely with Sheriff Tompkins on programs that provide key support to those in recovery, and he has been a champion on those issues not only for people in our industry but also across the city. We have seen firsthand the positive impact of his transparent, proactive, and dedicated approach to working with all stakeholders on solutions to make Boston a place where there is greater opportunity – including for those who are reentering the workforce. Through intentional programs and initiatives, Sheriff Tompkins has been a tremendous supporter of our efforts to ensure every worker has a shot at a safe job in our industry that provides fair wages, benefits, and the opportunity to someday retire with security and dignity.”

The Greater Boston Building Trades Unions represent 35,000 working families in the Metropolitan Boston region striving to create a more fair and just environment for all workers in the construction industry. The building trades unions advance social and economic justice by providing family-supporting wages, healthcare benefits and dignified retirement benefits to workers and their families in the construction industry.

As an umbrella group of 20 local construction unions, in partnership with more than 3,300 union contractors, the building trades unions provide the highest standards for workers in the construction industry, including the highest levels of training, safety and economic security throughout their careers.