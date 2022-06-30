Girls Fall Field Hockey

An all-girl fall field hockey program is being formed by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) for ages 8-10 and 11-14.

“Field hockey is an exciting, fun game,” NEAA Sport’s Coordinator John Romano said. “We (NEAA) are thrilled to present this program to young girls that offers them the opportunity to learn the game and have fun at the same time.”

Romano noted, “Kids can still play in our soccer program and field hockey too, because they will be played and scheduled on different days.”

Anyone that wants to play field hockey should send an email to [email protected]

NEAD North End Pride Day

Residents can enjoy a fun filled and educational afternoon at Christopher Columbus Park as North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will host its North End Family Pride Day.

The special event will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm on Sunday, August 7 and include refreshments, games, crafts, art contest, pet a snake exhibit and music by three North End performing groups, Crosstown, Street Magic and Groove.

The event is free and open to the public.

FOCCP Free Summer Sunday Movies

Every Sunday night from July 17 through August 21, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) holds Summer Sunday Movies at the park starting at dusk. Bring a picnic basket and settle in on the grass while watching a great movie.

• July 17- The Sandlot.

• July 24-Dirty Dancing.

• July 31- The Philadelphia Story.

• August 7- Meet the Parents.

• August 14- Selma.

• August 24- Batman Begins.

The movies are free.

Mirabella Pool Opens

It’s summertime and the Mirabella Pool is open. Registration is required.

Call the Nazzaro Community Center for more details regarding rules, regulations, times and how to sign-up.

Armenian Heritage Park 10th Anniversary Celebration

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway will celebrate the parks’ 10th anniversary on Sunday, September 18 at 3 pm.

Enjoy Leon Janikian Ensemble, hoodies, a find someone game and refreshments.

RSVP: [email protected]

FOCCP hold Independence Day Celebration

A well planned and fun filled Independence Day Celebration was held in the North End/Waterfront community, hosted by The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

The community celebration was one of many Independence Day Celebrations organized by FOCCP.

Many local residents and park goers attended the special event and were treated to many activities and refreshments throughout the event.

The day started off with a parade led by the USS Constitution Color Guard, followed by residents, colored decorated bikes, tricycles, carriages, families and FOCCP members.

NEW Health Trivia Night

The Fisherman’s Club on Lewis Street was the site of NEW Health’s Trivia Night to benefit its Food Insecurity Program a fun night out with family and friends with pizza and prizes.

Tickets were free and a Vespa was the top prize.

Varano Food Group and Redemption Studio, Boston donated prizes and food to support the event.

NEWRA ZLC Committee Address Request

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee public meeting on June 28 discussed a request by Ryan Meadows, owner of unit 2 of these three-story buildings and two condominium units at 47-48 Snow Hill Street.

He is seeking variances to permit after demolition of the attic, the addition of an approximately 17 to 18 feet high structure to existing building and roof-deck.

Zoning violations are floor area ratio excessive, rear yard insufficient and roof structure restrictions.

Coalition Completes Wellness Week

The Coalition for a Resilient and Inclusive Waterfront has concluded its Waterfront Wellness Week with a live show at the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston.

The event focused on the intersection between an accessible and inclusive waterfront and public health.

Both the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) are members of the Association.

The Old North Church Celebrates Independence Day

On July 4, The Old North Church and Historic Site will celebrate Independence Day with a one-day family friendly event. Known for “One if by land, and two if by sea,” and the midnight ride of Paul Revere, the legacy of Boston’s oldest surviving church as a symbol of liberty and active citizenship is discussed in history and civics classrooms nationwide.

This year’s celebration will include the MIT Guild of Bellringers’ ringing of Old North Church’s eight change ringing bells; performances by the Griswold Ancients Fifes and Drums; a historical scavenger hunt; children’s story time sessions; a pre-recorded reading of Longfellow’s Paul Revere’s Ride poem with the voices of visitors from across the country; demonstrations of a colonial-style printing press; and guided tours of the church’s crypt, gallery, and bell tower.

Residents Receive Fresh Produce

Fresh Produce was distributed to North End residents through the community starting at the Casa Maria Apartments by NEW Health.

Bagged fruits and vegetables were dropped off door to door, to needy residents as part of the NEW Health’s Food Insecurity Program.

Established in 2016, the program has provided assistance to the community.

Patients receiving food are referred by their primary care providers.

Under the Strawberry Moon

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway was the site of Under the Strawberry Moon event that attracted a large group of participants who walked the Labyrinth and wrote wishes placing them on The Wishing Tree.

Armenian Heritage Park Care Benefit

A Park Care Benefit to care for and maintain the park’s Legacy Fund will be held on Wednesday, September 21 at the InterContenental Hotel in Boston.

For more information email [email protected]