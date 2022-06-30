North End Area’s COVID Positive Test-Rate Increases

The North End and the surrounding area’s weekly COVID positive test rate increased slightly last week after weeks of decline according to the latest data by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

This week the BPHC announced it is recommending that all Boston children and infants ages six-months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. BPHC’s recommendation follows recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending COVID-19 vaccines.

“Many parents and caregivers have been anxiously awaiting approval of COVID-19 vaccination for the under 5 age group after two very difficult years of worrying about the health and safety of their children,” said Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the BPHC Dr. Bisola Ojikutu. “Some parents may be uncertain about getting their child vaccinated because there is so much information to consider. The vaccines are safe and protective against serious illness in this age group. Parents with questions or concerns should talk to their child’s pediatrician to get the facts about the vaccine.”

Last week, 858 North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents were tested for the virus last week and 11 percent were positive–this was a 8 percent increase from the 10.2 percent that tested positive between June 13 and June 20.

Ninety four additional residents contracted the virus between June 20 and June 27 there have now been 11,342 confirmed cases in the neighborhood since the start of the pandemic.

Boston’s citywide weekly positive test rate decreased last week

According to the BPHC, 12,787 Boston residents tested citywide and 7.3 percent were positive—a 5 percent decrease from the 7.7 percent that tested positive between June 13 and June 20.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.67 percent last week and went from 192,591 to 193,870 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were seven additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total number of COVID deaths is now at 1,478.

Dr. Ojikutu said the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which consists of three pediatric doses, is available for children ages 6-months to 5-years old.

The Moderna mRNA vaccine, consisting of two pediatric doses, is available for those ages 6-months to 5-years old. COVID-19 vaccines are already available to those ages 5 and up. Ensuring your child is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations is the most effective way to keep them safe at summer camps, family outings, and other in person gatherings.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, parents will be able to find clinics and make appointments at the state’s Vax Finder website. Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their pediatrician should call their provider’s office directly. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and no insurance or ID is required.