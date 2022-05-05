Volunteers Spring Clean Columbus Park

Gardening has started at Christopher Columbus Park, not that the April weather has cooperated, but the park was ready for a spring cleanup.

The Horticultural volunteers have been out in force since April 3, trimming and cleaning the gardens.

The Horticulture volunteer clean-up team at Columbus Park.

FOCCP welcomes residents to join the park activities in FOCCP’s award-winning garden this season.

No experience is required, FOCCP members will teach volunteers and provide tools.

Volunteers need to bring their own gardening gloves and wear closed toed shoes. For more info visit www.foccp.org.