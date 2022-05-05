Climate Change Critical to Boston

Every summer, rising temperatures, erratic flooding and unpredictable storms, according to Mayor Michelle Wu.

Her administration is working on climate action and environmental concerns.

The mayor has released “Her resilient solutions for Boston,” a roadmap to preparing the city for hotter temperatures, especially in the most vulnerable communities.

“Now is time for urgent climate action,” Mayor Wu said.

Plans are in the making to ensure that all city vehicles are electric by 2023.

“We are one step closer to making our city greener and healthier for everyone,” Mayor Wu added.

The nearly 800 city owned buses account for over 10% of the city’s municipal emissions that expose unnecessary harmful fumes.