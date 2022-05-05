North End Community Health Committee Awarded Grant

MassDevelopment has awarded grants totaling $1,056,010 to 22 community health centers across Massachusetts including North End Community Health Committee, Inc. through its Community Health Center Grant Program. The program offers grants of up to $50,000 each to fund capital improvement projects including construction, renovation, equipment, furniture, technology-related projects, as well as facility needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Commonwealth is fortunate to be home to many first-rate community health centers that provide critical care to families and individuals,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to support these health centers that have proven themselves invaluable partners in our collective efforts to combat COVID-19 and address social challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.”

“By providing affordable health care and social services to vulnerable populations across Massachusetts, community health centers are indispensable assets in our neighborhoods,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “As we try to bounce back from the pandemic, it’s as important as ever to support the critical capital projects and improvements of these organizations through our Community Health Center Grant Program.”

The Community Health Center Grant Program is funded by the MassDevelopment/Massachusetts Health Educational Facilities Authority (HEFA) Charitable Trust. MassDevelopment offers other financing options to community health centers, including tax-exempt bond financing and TechDollars, a loan program to help nonprofits buy and install technology equipment.

“These grants are critical in the ongoing work of community health centers to serve their under-resourced communities,” said Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers President and CEO Michael Curry, Esq. “Funding that invests in medical equipment upgrades and facility improvements for community health centers means more care for more patients in need.”

The following organizations received Community Health Center Grant Program awards in FY22.

North End Community Health Committee, Inc., Boston – $50,000

Founded in 1971 as the first Italian-American health center in the United States, North End Community Health Committee, Inc. (NEW Health) is committed to improving the quality of health and life for the residents of Boston’s North End, Waterfront, and Charlestown neighborhoods. An affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, NEW Health serves patients by providing high-quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood based, affordable, and that produces positive outcomes. The organization will use this grant to repair the roof at its North End location.