NSC Collecting Items for Seniors

Due to the cancellation of the annual ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) Mother’s Day Party, the Center is seeking the following items to make it a special day for seniors.

The site is collecting supermarket gift cards, small potted plants, individually packaged treats, boxes of chocolate, unused toiletries such as soaps, hand soaps shampoo, conditioners, body wash and more.

For more details call 617-528-8125.

Full Liquor License Transfer

Mamma Maria’s Restaurant, 3 North Square is seeking an interfamily transfer of the all-alcoholic beverage restaurant license.

The license is currently held by Buccellati, Inc. d/b/a Mamma Maria to Buccellati LLC, d/b/a Mamma Maria and to change the manager of record.

A seating capacity increase is also being sought from 76 to 89. No construction needed for the increase.

The request was discussed at the April 26 North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee and a recommendation will be made to the full NEWRA public meeting on May 3.

Health Service Conditions to Expand

Years ago, one of the main goals of a group of North End residents was to establish a health center in the neighborhood to provide quality health services.

The dedicated and determined group were successful and the North End Health Center was established in the heart of the neighborhood on Hanover Street, where it was assessable from all areas of the community.

Now, NEWHealth, quality health services continue to expand.

Father Rick Martignetti Celebrates 25th

Father Rick Martignetti, born and raised in the North End recently celebrated his 25th anniversary in the priesthood with family and friends.

Father Rick was an extremely friendly and popular person growing up in the community.

He was always involved in community activities and is a well-respected friend.

Congratulations Father Rick!

Create Your Own Window Box

A Create Your Own Window Box Garden will be held on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 from 10 AM to 3 PM.

The Center will provide soil and plans for a minimum cost but you need to bring your own window box.

Learn the secrets of creating a window box from friends of Christopher Columbus Park Horticultural Chair Robyn Reed who will help participants create their own window box.

For details email [email protected]

FOCCP Spring Special May 25

Tia’s Restaurant will be the site of this year’s Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Spring Special.

The May 25 special will be a fun special with new friends and complementary appetizers.

No RSVP is needed. Free for members, non-members $10 at the door.

FOCCP invites everyone to join the neighborhood organization or renew membership at the event that usually draws a large crowd.

New membership is vital to help FOCCP, in collaboration with the City of Boston Parks Department maintain the beauty of the park, and support all the fun events held at the park throughout the year.

Eagle Bank NSC Partner of the Month

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) “Partner of the Month” is Eagle Bank that sponsored a hot lunch for 50 of the Center’s clients on St. Patrick’s Day.

The food, individual package lunches were delivered by NSC staff.

The meal consisted of chicken, ziti and eggplant and festive green cupcakes.

Lantern Lighting Raised $130 Thousand

The Old North Foundation Lantern Lighting event raised $130 thousand to support the historic society.

The enactment of the famous lantern signal depicted the signal that ignited the American Revolution.

Summer 2022 Movies at Columbus Park

Plans for the 2022 Summer Movie Night at Christopher Columbus Park have been put together by FOCCP members.

They discussed, what favorite movie(s) should be shown under the stars and apparently finalized.

FOCCP is calling for assistance to spend an hour or two on June 25 to help create a magical afternoon for families at the park.

For details email [email protected]

Independence Day Celebration

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) Independence Day Celebration Committee is hard at work planning a fun-filled day on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 4 PM.

This fun-filled day is open to everyone due to FOCCP supportive members and sponsors who make the event possible.

The Color Guard from the USS Constitution will lead the children’s parade through the park.

Jennie the Juggler, Peter the Magician and bubbles galore will once again participate.

Sesame Street characters will be visiting this year to sing and dance with the children.