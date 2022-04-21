No Outdoor Dining for 2023?

Outdoor dining is about to start for the 2022 season, but the 2023 season, at this time, will most likely not happen.

Boston Mayor Michele Wu has publicly stated that the temporary program will not be extended in the North End next year and many residents praised her decision.

However, the issue is not over as the restaurant businesses are threatening to a legal challenge against the City of Boston and the Mayor.

Do not under estimate the cloud of the business community.

Public Art celebration at Armenian Park

Celebrating Public Art will take place at the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway starting with a world labyrinth day walk on Saturday, May 7 at 1 PM.

A reception will follow at 1:30 PM and viewing the reconfiguration of the abstract sculpture.

All are welcome to attend the special event on The Greenway.

North End Baseball

Mark your calendar for Sunday, April 30 for the start of baseball at Langone Park sponsored by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA).

T-ball, a clinic and Little League will take place all day starting in the morning. For a scheduled visit www.neaabaseball.org.

Seniors Receive Gift Cards

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center distributed Stop & Shop gift cards to its clients of the Villa Michelangelo Apartments, Inc. due to a generous donation from the Greater Boston donation.

The gift cards enabled seniors to stretch their food dollars and by and enjoy items needed.

NSC Seeks Donations

Due to the cancellation of the annual North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center Easter Party, gift certificates are being collected.

The Center is seeking: supermarket gift cards, prefilled baskets with gifts, unused toiletries, soap, hand conditioners, body wash, chocolates or other treats.

NEW Health Holds Clinic

NEW Health on April 9 held a vaccination clinic at the North End site for people to get all their vaccinations (1st, 2nd or 3rd dose) for age 5 and up.

Regular PCR testing sessions as still available. Appointments needed to be scheduled in advance for anyone regardless of symptoms and insurance.

The ongoing schedule can be found on www.newhealthcenter.org.

One Agenda Item on NEWNC Agenda

There will be only one voting agenda item on the Monday, April 11 North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly public meeting at 7 PM, virtually.

Billy Y. Tse and Nancy W. Chan are seeking to transfer all the ownership interest in Cuisine De Asia, Inc. d/b/a Billy Tse, Billy Tse Restaurant, 240 Commercial Street.

If the application is approved, Mr. Zou and Mr. Lam will be the new shareholders, new officers and Directors of Cuisine De Asia, Inc. and Mr. Zou will be the new liquor manager of the restaurant.

Old North Lantern Ceremonies Held

The Old North Foundation, on April 13, reenacted the famous signal that ignited the American Revolution, “One if by Land two if by Sea.”

The lantern commemorates the event of April 18, 1975 when two men hung two lanterns from the church’s steeple as a signal from Paul Revere before he set off on his midnight ride wanting rural patriots that the British troops were coming.

This year’s historical program was held live at the site and live streamed for virtual audiences.

Over 300 guests attended the annual celebration.

NEWNC/NEWRA May Meetings

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its public monthly meeting on Monday, May 9 at 7 PM.

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its next monthly public meeting on Thursday, May 12 at 7 PM.

Greenway Carousel Opens

The popular Greenway Carousel located at Tiffany and Company Foundation Grove officially opened on April 15.

In partnership with Highland Street Foundation, the carousel offered free rides on April 20 during school vacation.

Carousel tickets are available on-site and online.

The Greenway Carousel partners with the EBI Card to Culture Program and the Wonder Fund MA Access Cod Partner Program through the Department of Children and Families.

Present these cards and a valid photo ID for up to six free rides per family.

Goldfield Steps down from NEHS Leadership Role

Alex Goldfield following many years of dedicated service managing the North End Historic Society (NEHS) is stepping down.

While he is working with the Board to move forward, Alex noted he can no longer provide leadership or management day-to-day operations.

He said, “Phyllis Vitti and Tom Damigella are going to do steward the NEHS Board members and volunteers.”

He thanked everyone for “support of the NEHS and for him personally and professionally for more than a decade”.

Jelley Named Miss Downtown Boston Teen 2022

Dinero Star Jelley (15) of the West End has been selected Miss Downtown Boston Team 2022.

A long-time student at the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), Dinero is a freshman at Buckingham Brown + Nichols Upper School in Cambridge.

She was sponsored in the competition by family and friends. She is the daughter of Darla Jelley.