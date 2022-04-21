News Briefs

City’s Open Space Plan Survey Now Online

How well is Boston’s park system working for you? What improvements do we need to make over the next seven years?

To make sure the City of Boston’s park system reflects the needs of all residents, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department has released an online survey questionnaire as part of its update to Boston’s Open Space and Recreation Plan. The survey is available in eleven languages at boston.gov/open-space. The survey link will be available until the end of May, 2022.

Mayor Michelle Wu understands the importance of residents’ feedback when evaluating open space, the built environment, and balanced development. The public’s responses to this five-minute survey will help the City of Boston improve the way parks are programmed, permitted, maintained, and designed. Park users and open space advocates are encouraged to share the survey with friends and neighbors to help gather input from residents throughout the city.

The Open Space and Recreation Plan considers all public open space regardless of ownership, including natural areas, urban wilds, community gardens, cemeteries, greenways, trails, parkways, and harbor islands, as well as the traditional parks, playgrounds, and squares. It examines service delivery, park access, distribution of facilities, and demographics to understand whether the open space system is serving people equitably.

Survey input will help us understand where we need to invest our resources in the years to come. Additional information about the Open Space and Recreation Plan update can be found at boston.gov/open-space. Comments or questions can be directed to: [email protected]

NEMPAC Roaring 20th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrating 20 Years and the Future of Equitable Arts in the North End and surrounding neighborhoods in the City of Boston.

BIG NIGHT LIVE

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

6 – 11 p.m.

Step back in time to the Roaring Twenties as we celebrate NEMPAC’s 20th anniversary at Big Night Live, Boston’s newest performance venue at TD Garden! Beneath grand crystal chandeliers, amidst a rich decor of marble, red velvet, and gold finishings, our 1920s theme will come alive and take you on a journey through a boisterous, magical evening of live music, culinary highlights, a live auction, and dancing at our buzzing and sizzling after-party.

NEMPAC only throws a big birthday bash once every five years, and this event will lay the foundation for the future, with proceeds directly supporting our mission to enrich lives through accessible, exceptional music education and performing arts programs that embrace our vibrant, inclusive, and diverse communities.

As we reflect upon the last two decades we will honor three exceptional individuals whose long-standing support and leadership have made a difference, and enjoy performances from NEMPAC artists of all ages. Bring your dancing shoes and your 1920s attire for a memorable evening not to be missed!

Tickets available at www.nempacboston.org.

Fone Bocce

Spring, 2022 Tournament

Will begin on, Sunday, April 24, at 8 a.m.

First couple of weeks will be played on the indoor courts, at the Steriti Rink.

Play will be moved outdoors when courts are ready and weather permits.

Cost Per Player is $25.00, Payable to Sam Viscione.

Players will be required to bring their own coffee and doughnuts.

Any Questions Contact:

Sammy Viscione, 781-835-8122 – [email protected]

Joe Blazo, 857-247-1595 – [email protected]

All Fone Members Are Invited To Play!