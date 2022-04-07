Officials Support Cross Street Hotel

Several weeks ago, the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) approved the construction of a hotel on Cross Street.

They did so with the support of State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, who represents the North End.

During the approval process, residents clearly opposed the project expressing numerous concerns relating to the construction of a five-story, 140 room boutique hotel that also contains two-first floor restaurants with the capacity of 234 seats and a seasonal rooftop dining area with 285 seats.

The site of the new hotel has two one-story buildings that house retail stores and a flat surface used for parking.

The structure will rise to 55 feet not including mechanicals over the entire project site from the Chase Bank Building adjacent to a residential building on Endicott Street.

Residents along with the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) raised several issues relating to zoning code, open space, impacts to Cutillo Park on Stillman Street, the environment, street parking, traffic flow, reducing the width of Cross Street and height.

Apparently, the hotel developers will contribute funds to help renovate the adjacent Cutillo Park.