NEWNC Sets Election Date for May 14

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) has set a date for their annual election, Saturday, May 14 in or outside the Nazzaro Center. Times to be announced. Ballots will be counted following the election.

Each year, six seats become available for election on the community Council.

NEWNC is currently the oldest community group elected by residents.

Nomination papers are available for residents 18 or older at NEWNC Boston and must be returned by Monday, May 2 at 6 PM to [email protected] Papers must contain 40 signatures of residents.

Over the past two-years not enough candidates filed nomination papers to warrant a public election. Each time, those that did file papers were automatically placed on the Council. The same rule applies in 2022.

NEWNC President Joel Faller encourages residents to participate as candidates and vote in the election.