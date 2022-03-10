Year of the Tiger Coming to The Greenway

Installation of a new public artwork Year of the Tiger has been commissioned by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and Pao Arts Center.

Artwork by New York City, Chinatown based artist, Cheryl Wing-Zi will be on display throughout the summer as part of a new public art collaboration between the two organizations.

The artist and the Conservancy and revision luminous canopy to the many festivals and collaborations that will take place in the area.

In addition, the Conservancy plans the return of Boston based artist, Yu Wen Wu’s “Lantern Stories” to Aunt Kay and Uncle Frank Chan Park on The Greenway this summer.

Different lineups of the Tiger will be activated by Boston based artists and will be activated on the pavilion for a monthly series of music, theater and spoken word of performances.

“We have to build to partner with The Greenway Conservancy to bring innovative new public art to Chinatown,” said Cynthia Woo, Director at Pao Arts Center.

“Interaction with connections as so vital to everyone’s health and well-being,” she said. The Year of the Taiga stage will help foster these interactions,” she added.