NEWRA ZLC Committee Hears Two Requests

Two requests were addressed at the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) February 22, Zoning Licensing Committee meeting held at the Mariners House.

Hamel Properties LLC, is seeking the removal of a proviso “take out use granted to this petitioner only” to permit restoration with takeout business previously operated at this location to be operated by a new leasee Hot Tomatoes.

Owners of 211 Endicott Street, John and Patricia Esposito are seeking to confirm a one-family occupancy and to rebuild on the same footprint.

Plans include fourth floor, head house to roof deck and rear deck on the first floor.

The ZLC Committee will following discussions, report their findings to NEWRA’s next meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 10 for vote.