NEWRA Supports Salem Street Occupancy Change

A request by Greg McCarthy, developer at 166 Salem Street was supported by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) by a 6-3 vote.

Plans call for an occupancy change from 1 commercial space to 9 residential condominium units.

NEWRA casted a 6-6 vote regarding a request to transfer the Four Winds (Commercial Street) 2 AM Full Alcohol Beverage restaurant license to Good Times Hospitality LLC d/b/a The Flamingo Marci at the same location.

The community organization voted to send a comment letter to the Boston Planning Development Agency opposition and concerns relating to the Marketplace Center, 200 State Street proposed development by Gazit Horizons Marketplace for the construction of a 7-story vertical addition on top of the existing 3-story structure.

The site is located between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway site.

An update by Hym CEO Thomas O’Brien informed NEWRA on changes relating to the Government Center Garage Project.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at 7 PM.