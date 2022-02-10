State Senator Lydia Edwards Endorses Former Chief of Staff Gabriela Coletta for the District 1 City Council

State Senator Lydia Edwards said her former Chief of Staff Gabriela Coletta is the best candidate to take over her District 1 City Council seat when she leaves in April.

Edwards, who was sworn in as First Suffolk & Middlesex State Senator last month and will vacate her city council seat on April 30th, formally endorsed Colatta Tuesday.

“Gabriela Coletta is the most prepared, competent, and capable person to be the next City

Councilor,” said Edwards Tuesday. “She is uniquely qualified for the job. She came out of Boston Public Schools, worked in government, and has done incredible work fighting to ensure Boston’s waterfront is truly a waterfront for all.”

Edwards said as her first Chief of Staff, Coletta demonstrated unmatched commitment, compassion, and drive, and proved she is ready to do the work of a city councilor.

Coletta was Edwards’s Camapign Manager during her historic win for City Council back in 2017. After Edwards was sworn in as the first woman of color to the seat that includes representing the neighborhoods of East Boston. in the North End and Charlestown, As Campaign Manager for Coletta activated and mobilized a grassroots campaign consisting of a broad coalition of residents, unions, volunteers, and advocacy groups numbering over 500 people.

Colette went on to serve as Edward’s Chief of Staff before leaving for a job with the New England Aquarium last summer and serves as the Aquarium’s External Relations Manager where she advocates for a more resilient, inclusive, and accessible waterfront for all Bostonians.

“She knows the district like the back of her hand,” Edwards continued. “Whether by policy, project, or by pothole – she knows the work.”

Edwards endorsement follows endorsements by Rep. Adrian Madaro, Councilor Kenzie Bok, former Councilor Felix Arroyo and current Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

“The endorsement of my former boss and mentor, now State Senator Lydia Edwards, means a

great deal to me,” said Coletta. “I’ve had a front row seat to her advocacy and I’ve learned so

much about how to effectively fight for this district. I intend to utilize the knowledge I gained as

chief of staff to uplift our communities, to center the lived experiences of all district one

residents, and advocate for what we deserve in City Hall.”

Coletta will host a weekend of action with a door knocking event in Eastie this Saturday and in Charlestown on Sunday. The weekend of action will include help from Edwards and other elected officials that have endorsed Coletta’s candidacy. Please visit gigi4district1.us/events to sign up and learn more.