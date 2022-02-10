BCYF Nazzaro Community Center to Close February 28 for Two Month Lead Paint Remediation

The BCYF Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street in the North End, will close on Monday, February 28, for a lead remediation project which will remove old lead paint from several areas of the building. The project is expected to take eight weeks.

The lead removal project will include scraping loose and flaking lead paint on ceilings and stabilizing areas, leaving areas ready for paint, and cleaning rooms by HEPA vacuuming and TSP wash. The gym, second floor rooms and hallway, the staircase, and areas of the exterior have all been identified for work.

All Boston residents are always welcome at any BCYF center. Membership and registration for programming is free. Centers located near the BCYF Nazzaro include BCYF Charlestown, Blackstone and Quincy Community Centers. All BCYF programming with instructions on how to sign up can be found in our registration system at Boston.gov/BCYF.

