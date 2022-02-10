NEWRA February Agenda Has Two Voting Items

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) agenda includes a change of occupancy and a 2 a.m. full liquor license at its Thursday, February 10 public zoom meeting scheduled for 7 p.m..

Greg McCarthy, the developer of 166 Salem Street is proposing a change of occupancy from an 8 unit residential and one store to a 9 unit residential dwelling.

Boston Four Winds on Atlantic Avenue is seeking to transfer a 2 a.m. all alcohol beverages restaurant license to Good Times Hospitality LLC, d/b/a The Flamingo Marci.

Boston City candidate Tania Del Rio and Gabriella Coletta will discuss their candidacy for the open District 1 seat which includes the North End.

Hym + Government Center Garage, Thomas O’Brien CEO, Hym will discuss removal of the garage, recent project changes and answer questions.

A discussion and vote will be taken on a NEWRA comment letter regarding the proposal expansion of Marketplace Center between Quincy market and The Greenway. The letter will be sent to BPDA.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.