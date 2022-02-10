Hanover, Salem Streets Changes on NEWNC Agenda

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will discuss and vote on two agenda items at the Council’s Monday, February 14, monthly meeting.

Hamel Properties LLC seeks to change the existing conditional use permit at 227 Hanover Street allowing a small restaurant use with take out by removing the proviso that the permit was granted to this petition only.

A change of occupancy request at 166 Salem Street, from an 8 unit residential and one store to a 9 unit residential dwelling and to extend living space to the basement and construction to rear and roof decks.

A variance is requested for Floor Area Ratio, building height, rear yard parking and loading and roof structure restrictions.

“This request was originally presented at the November 2021 NEWNC meeting and tabled for further review,” according to President Joel Faller.

Tania Del Rio and Gabriella Coletta candidates for the open District 1 Boston City Council seat which includes the North End, were invited to speak at the meeting.

Rachael Lake will update activity on The Greenway, including information about the June 2022 Gala on The Greenway.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, March 14 at 7 PM.