Area’s COVID Positive Test Rate Over 20 Percent

The COVID 19 virus continues to spread across the North End and the surrounding area with 2 out of every 10 residents tested for the virus last week turning out to be positive. Deaths from the virus are also rising at an alarming rate citywide as Boston hospitals deal with the latest surge.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 3,278 North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 22 percent were positive. This was a 46 percent increase from the 15.1 percent that tested positive between December 27 and January 3. The weekly positive test rate is up 127 percent in the area since December 27.

Seven hundred twenty-one additional residents have been infected with the virus between January 3 and January 10 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 6,419 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also increased over 30 percent last week. According to the BPHC 42,254 residents were tested and 31.9 percent were COVID positive–this was a 75 percent increase from the 18.2 percent that reportedly tested positive for the week ending on January 3. The weekly positive test rate has increased 239 percent in Boston since December 27.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 23 percent last week and went from 108,336 133,501 cases to confirmed cases in a week. There were 25 additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,535. Deaths were up 257 percent last week when compared to the 7 deaths that occured in the city between December 27 and January 3.

A reminder, beginning on January 15 both patrons and employees of indoor venues in Boston–including indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment establishments–will be required to show proof of vaccination.