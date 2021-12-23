North End City Liaison Leaving His Post

John Romano, Jr. has announced he is leaving his North End, West End, Waterfront liaison position with the City of Boston Neighborhood Service Department to take another job with the state.

“When I took this position, I had no idea how blessed I would be to work with each and every one of you,” Romano said.

“I am deeply grateful for all of your time, hard work and patience with me in this role and for letting me assist you all over these nearly two years,” he added.

Romano will continue to support and volunteer with several community organizations while he remains living in the North End.

As liaison, Romano has earned the respect of the neighborhood for his positive approach to assisting the community and bringing together city resources to deal with issues and concerns of the areas he represented.

Many community residents and organizations have already noted that his services will be missed.