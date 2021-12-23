North End Bank Robbery Suspect Caught

The Boston man wanted in connection with a September bank robbery in the North End has been apprehended. Just before 9:30 am on Sunday, December 19 Boston Police arrested Rolando Gala, 39, of Boston. Gala was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court for Unarmed Robbery and was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court

. The incident occurred just after 9 am on Friday, September 17, when officers assigned to District A-1 responded to a call for a bank robbery on Hanover Street in the North End. After an investigation police detectives identified Gala as the possible suspect in the robbery. Police obtained an arrest warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for Gala on Unarmed Bank Robbery charges.

Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) and the Violent Crime Task Force continue to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and are urging anyone with information relative to this investigation or knowledge of the suspect’s current whereabouts to contact (617) 343-4248. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.