Ausonia Council #1513 Knight of Columbus Scholarship’s now open

The Knights of Columbus, Ausonia Council #1513 in the North End, will be awarding scholarships to North End residents and Ausonia Council members who qualify for the Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus Scholarship Program for the 2026/2027 school year. The program is open to High School and College Students. The link to the application is: https://forms.gle/mHZqk8xB4b77nmgWA

• Applicant must be entering high school, in high school, entering college, or already in college.

• Checks will be made out to scholarship recipients.

• Applicants must be a North End Resident, Ausonia Council member of at least 5 years in good standing, or family member (child, grandchild, nephew, niece) of an eligible Ausonia Council member.

• Applicant must provide a letter from the school they are attending in 2026/2027 as proof of acceptance and residency.

• Only one application per student

• Preference to students attending a Catholic high school or college, but not required to apply.

• Applicant must fill out application completely and accurately, and must return application by deadline to qualify.

• Applications to be reviewed by Ausonia Council Scholarship Committee

• Scholarships will be awarded on Columbus Day, October 12, 2026. Winners will be notified and invited to a small award event.

• Application Deadline Is September 18, 2026. If mailed, they must be postmarked by 9/18/26.

• Ausonia Council #1513 K of C, 41 North Margin Street. Boston, MA, 02113

• Hard Copies of Applications can be picked up at St. Leonard’s Church

• Applications may be submitted electronically here:

https://forms.gle/tEY6somfJLxT7AmL7