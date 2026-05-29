Coletta Zapata Hosting Fourth Annual North End Pride Celebration

Special to the Regional Review

City Councilor

Gabriela Coletta Zapata

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata is hosting the 4th Annual North End Pride Celebration on Wednesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. at the North End Library.

“We’ve spent the past four years creating beautiful memories, building traditions, fostering community, and celebrating love. I’m delighted to host our 4th annual North End Pride Celebration. This month and every month, we reaffirm our commitment to love, equality, and standing in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “All are welcome to join us in this celebration of love and inclusion as we honor our LGBTQ+ neighbors and affirm that no matter who you love or your gender identity, you belong in this neighborhood.”

Councilor Coletta Zapata is hosting the Pride Celebration in partnership with State Senator Lydia Edwards, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, and the North End Boston Public Library. The celebration will begin at 5pm with a short program followed by refreshments and musical performances by North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC).

“This year’s Pride Celebration is the perfect way to kick off Pride Month,” said Senator Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District. “It is an important reminder that love and visibility belong in every neighborhood. I’m proud to stand with fellow electeds, community partners and neighbors as we honor our LGBTQ+ residents and continue building a more inclusive Boston for all.”

“This month, I’m honored to once again celebrate with our North End LGBTQ+ community and kick off Pride Month, and by doing so, promoting love and inclusion” said State Representative Aaron Michlewitz.

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].