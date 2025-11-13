News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

RUFF President/Co-founder Honored

Leslie Horn Mallas, President/Co-founder of Responsible Urbanites For Fido (RUFF) was recently recognized and honored by the Neighborhood Group for her dedicated work in the North End for her love for dogs.

The tribute to Leslie was made at the very successful RUFF Annual Fundraiser held at the dog park in DeFilippo Playground on Prince Street.

Over many years and counting, Leslie has helped make RUFF a valuable community group that cares for the dog park in the North End and the dog park that will be refurbished on Richmond Street.

Leslie is also committed to RUFF events, community events and supporting other neighborhood organization’s programs.

A plaque will be installed withing the do park in loving memory of Leslie’s English Bulldogs, Trot and Oz.

Christmas Program for North End Children Only Benefit

North End families have time to register for the 36th annual St. Agrippina DiMino Society’s 30th Christmas Program for North End Children only.

Sunday, December 14th (12-2pm) Santa Claus will be visiting St. Agrippina’s Chapel, 459 Hanover Street, with gifts for all the local boys and girls.

Calls are being accepted for registration at 617-363-2678. Child’s name, age, gender, address and phone number are required.

Children 10 an under will receive a picture with Santa and a gift. They must be present and accompanied by an adult.

The Holiday event will include: face-painting, balloons and a gift bag. Several characters will entertain everyone at the event.

Greenway Night of Events and Vision

A fun and entertaining night to share visions for The Greenway was recently held at Atlantic Wharf.

The public meeting featured activity stations, presentations, music, refreshments, games, giveaways, and the opportunity to express vision for the active park.

Potluck/Recipe at Library

An Italian American Heritage Month of potluck and recipe swapping recently took place at the North End Library.

Recipes and the stories that go with them were shared including the ingredients.

NEWRA Supports Zoning Variance

A request for a zoning variance for a change of occupancy to convert the first-floor commercial unit on Endicott Street into residential and renovations for the existing three units was supported by NEWRA at their last public meeting.

The community group also listened to a presentation of the endeavor to renovate the N.E. Library and to secure modern equipment.

North End Italian Heritage Parade and Celebration Held

The North End Italian Heritage Parade and Celebration started with a parade beginning at Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue featuring marching bands, drum corps, cultural and local organizations making their way up Commercial, Hanover and Salem Streets.

Following the parade the Italian Heritage Celebration was held in Paul Revere Park Prado with music, food and fun for kids.

At the celebration, the 2025 Michael A. Nazzaro, Jr. Public Service Award was presented to Robert “Bobby” Dello Russo, Sr. of the North End.

Holiday Trellis Lighting

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) invites everyone to join them on Monday, November 24 at 5pm for the annual lighting of the gorgeous, blue lights on the Trellis in the park.

The special event will include speakers, refreshments, entertainment and a visit from Santa. The even is free and a great way to bring in the Holiday spirit provided by the Boston Park Department.

Halloween Folktales at Library

Big Joe the Storyteller was the special Halloween guest at the North End Library.

Big Joe shared some of his favorite Fall and Halloween folktales in a fun and entertaining performance.

Community Center News

The Massachusetts Secretary of Environmental Affairs has issued a Certificate requiring the preparation of an Environmental Impact Report for the proposed North End Community Center.

Coming Together at Armenian Park

A giving thanks coming together event was held at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway.

Participants viewed the abstract sculpture’s new shape, met with new and old friends and enjoyed tea and sweets provided by Modern Pastry.

Attendees were asked to bring winter hats, scarfs, or gloves for the ABCD Winter Drive.

Best Holiday Traditions

A candlelight labyrinth walk will be held at the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway on Sunday, December 7th at 4:55pm.

Besides the walk, people can write a wish or a ribbon for The Wishing Tree, enjoy hot chocolate and sweet treats and receive a card with doves to decorate the park.

NEWHealth Food Drive/Thanksgiving Meals

Through the month of November, NEWHealth is conducting a food drive to ensure everyone in need in the communities they serve have food for the Holidays.

In addition, on Thursday, November 20th, NEWHealth will be giving out Thanksgiving meals to go.

Volunteers are needed. If interested, email [email protected]

Downtown Boston Public Safety/Health Summit Held

A major Downtown Boston Public Safety Summit was recently held with elected officials and lenders to discuss ongoing efforts related to public safety and public health challenges in and around Downtown Boston.

The summit was hosted by the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association that provided an opportunity for the One Downtown Task Force to report on the progress, to highlight key public safety initiative underway and to discuss and debate the work that remains to ensure residents, workers, students and visitors are safe in and around the area.