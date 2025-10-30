Josiah Quincy Elementary School Hosts their Annual Dragons F.I.R.E. Fundraiser on Nov. 20th

Special to the Sun

On November 20, 2025, the Josiah Quincy Elementary School will celebrate 178 years of educating Boston’s children with their Dragons F.I.R.E. Fundraiser. The evening event will be filled with tradition, live music, and a delightful 10-course meal, taking place at the Empire Garden Restaurant in Chinatown.

By instilling F.I.R.E. values — Focus, Integrity, Respect, and Empathy — the school strives to shape the future leaders of the city and beyond. This year the goal is to raise $200,000 to maintain the exceptional level of education and enrichment that defines the Pre-K–5th grade experience for more than 725 students. Funds raised will provide additional resources to help students learn, grow, and excel through:

• Technology such as computers, tablets, software

• STEM offerings in science, technology, engineering, math

• Art & Creative Expression

• Movement & Swim Instruction including physical activity programs, equipment

• Field Trips to farms, orchards, historical sites, museums

• Service & Support

Sponsorship opportunities are available including:

• FUEL Sponsorship ($20,000.00): 2 tables (20 seats), a full program book ad in the printed program, recognition on banquet welcome banner, a premium gift, name on welcome banner, and name over photo booth.

• LIGHT Sponsorship ($15,000.00): 2 tables (20 seats), a full program book ad in the printed program, recognition on banquet welcome banner, a special gift.

• AMPLIFY Sponsorship ($10,000.00): 1 table (10 seats), a half page advertisement in the printed program, recognition on banquet welcome banner, plus a special gif.

• MOTIVATE Sponsorship ($5,000.00): 1 table (10 seats), a half page advertisement in the printed program, recognition on banquet welcome banner.

• ENERGIZE Sponsorship ($2,500.00): 1 table (10 seats) and a half page advertisement in the printed program.

For more information or to register or make a donation online, please visit SUPPORTJQES.ORG.