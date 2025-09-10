Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata wins preliminary election for District One City Council seat, On to November 

In yesterday’s Preliminary Election, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata secured a win with 76.77% of the vote. On her social media platforms, she shared the following:

“District one, I’m deeply grateful for your overwhelming support and trust in me in this election. Your voices have made it clear that our message is resonating. Together, with your continued commitment, I’m confident we’ll build an even bigger showing in November. Let’s keep the momentum going”

Councilor Coletta Zapata has represented District One on the Boston City Council since winning a special election in May 2022. Throughout her tenure, she has championed policies that expand access to affordable housing, strengthen climate resilience, and improve the quality of public education, while also prioritizing the delivery of essential city services to residents. Councilor Zapata currently serves as chair of both the Government Operations Committee and the Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks Committee, where she leads efforts to advance responsible governance and promote sustainability and livability across Boston.

