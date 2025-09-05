NEWRA Zoning and Licensing Committee Supports Occupancy Change

By Phil Orlandella

At its August 26 public meeting, the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association Zoning and Licensing committee unanimously supported a request by the co-owners for an occupancy change at Seven Hill Pasta Company, 232 Commercial Street. The committee also sent a letter to the Boston Board of Appeals indicating no objection to the request. They also voted not to require a vote at the NEWRA September monthly meeting.

The Company’s request is to change the legal occupancy of Unit A to include a studio, live entertainment, hosting cooking demonstrations and guest speakers for ticketed audiences of no more than 14 people. Apparently, tenants of the building did not have a problem with the new changes. The request also received the support of the Greenway and the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC). The letter said, “It appears that the proposal has not raised concerns among the neighbors and should not cause significant impact to the community.”

“The ZLC felt that the proposed use was appropriate to the North End and contributed positively to the character of the neighborhood.” “Gino Caperchi, one of the owners, said, “He personally discussed his plans for the space with the occupancies of all the other units in the building and that they were in support as well.” No one at the public meeting appeared in opposition with any questions regarding the proposal.