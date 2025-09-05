FOCCP Captures “Golden Trowel” in Garden Contest

Special to the Regional Review

Award-winning garden in Christopher Columbus Park.

At the ceremony from left: Mayor Wu, 7-month-old baby Mira Wu Pewarski, Pat Gowdy, Robyn Reed, Co-Chair, Horticulture Committee, Lew Gaffen, Joanne Hayes-Rines, President FOCCP, Arlene Freed, Madison Taylor, Patricia Abelson, Tracy Grossman, Van Huong and Brian Swett, Boston’s Chief Climate Officer. Terese O’Connell, Co-Chair of the Horticulture Committee was unable to attend the ceremony.

On Tuesday, August 26, Mayor Michelle Wu presented the Horticultural team of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park the “Golden Trowel” as first place winners in the 2025 Mayor’s Garden Contest. The group entered the stunning Rose Garden in the contest’s Storefront, Organization or Main Street District category. The ceremony was held in the Public Garden. “Gardening is always a challenge but this year our volunteers’ hard work plus the right mix of plants and rain and sun created our stunning Rose Garden,” said Horticulture Committee co-chairs Robyn Reed and Terese O’Connell.

“The roses were judged based on their peak bloom in the first two weeks of June, even though the judges visited the garden in July.”

This is the second time FOCCP earned first place. In 2020, the group won first place for the colorful summer annuals and magical wild flower garden that they created in the current rose garden. In 2022, the Crescent Garden along the Harborwalk