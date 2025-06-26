News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

NEWNC update on Salem Street project

An update involving the construction taking place at 149 Salem Street was presented by the constructor Bob Dello Russo at the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) June monthly meeting.

Dello Russo advised of street closures needed to work on his project.

The next NEWNC meeting will take place on Monday, July 14 at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street at 6:30pm.

The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome according to President Kevin Fleming.

BCYF meeting on new community center

Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF), local residents, Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services will meet on June 26 at 6:30pm in the Nazzaro Community Center to discuss the progress on a new community center in the North End adjacent to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street.

Reportedly, the city is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process.

Learn more about the project, how the location was selected, and review the presentation from past meetings visit www.boston.gov/bcyf-nazzaro

North End Historical Museum meeting

A special community meeting was recently held to update the progress of the North End Historical Museum, a project honoring the rich heritage of the neighborhood.

Special guest included: Representative Aaron Michlewitz, North End Historical Society President Tom Damigella and Frank DePasquale who are champions of this important culture initiative.

The topic included how the museum is taking shape, what’s ahead and how people can get involved.

Library recognized for 60 years of service

Both State Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Councilor Gabriella Coletta Zappata recognized the North End Library’s role and contributions to the community at the 60th anniversary celebration recently held.

A huge thank you went out to all the staff, along with the Friends of the North End Library for their continuous commitment in ensuring the community is well read, informed and welcomed when anyone walks through the doors.

FOCCP Independence Day celebration

Just two days from now, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will hold its annual fun-filled, entertaining Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 28.

The Independence Day event has always been an enjoyable day for community residents and their families.

The event is filled with magic, crafts, a parade, special visitors and much more.

NSC new computer lab

A new computer lab has been installed at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center on Michelangelo Street.

The new system provides seniors and others, with a modern welcoming space to stay connected and engaged.

It provides an opportunity to check e-mail, shop online or browse the web and is easy to use.

FONEL Book Discussion held

Boston Furniture maker and author Thomas J. MacDonald discussed the art of furniture making, joined Jay Stewart printer of his book at the recent Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) recent book discussion series.

Other book discussions events will be held in the near future.

Armenian Heritage Park event

Another Let’s Meet at the Park event was held at Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway.

The event “Under the Strawberry Moon” featured Meet the Greet with old and new friends.

Attendees enjoyed luscious chocolate dipped strawberries provided by Ovenbird Café owner chef Jason Reed.

Year of the Snake artwork on the Greenway

A new public art installation has taken place on the Greenway at Chin Park.

“Year of the Snake” is a new piece of artwork that features a two-part installation composed of fabric flags and aluminum prints with photo collage elements that honor the legacy and resilience of Cambodian diasporic communities.

Mayor’s Garden Contest applications available

The Mayors 2025 Garden Contest submission deadline is July 9.

This is the 29th annual contest, celebrating the creativity and dedication of Boston’s gardeners.

Submit photos through online application at www.boston.gov/gardencontest.

Mayor Wu’s North End Coffee Hour

North End/Waterfront residents can join Mayor Michelle Wu and her staff, tomorrow, Friday, June 27 for a neighborhood coffee hour and community conversation.

The community event will be held at Langone Field on Commercial Street starting at 11am.

Rain location Boston Center for Youth and Families, Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.