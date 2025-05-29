News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

A Successful Mayor’s Coffee Hour

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently held a neighborhood Coffee Hour with city staff in the North End.

Many local residents turned out for the annual event to learn more about Boston and community activities and enjoy some Dunkin Coffee and other refreshments.

Residents also had a chance to ask the mayor or her staff questions related to the neighborhood.

It was a productive public meeting that offered a lot of important information for North End residents.

Greenway Offers Fitness Program

The Greenway Fitness Program (12 season) offered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA encompasses over 200 free classes, providing the public with essential opportunities to nurture mental and physical health, and social well-being.

Classes include Pilates, various forms of yoga, dance cardio and HIIT workouts, self-defense, tai chi and more.

The program has drawn a lot of participants each year and has been called a positive activity to participate in.

NEWRA ZLC Committee Hears Two Requests

The Friends of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee met on May 20 at the Mariners House, 11 North Square to discuss two agenda items of interest to the community.

First on the agenda was a request to change the legal occupancy at 97 Salem Street Hotel from retail and offices to commercial space and 14 room boutique hotel.

Plans include erecting a five-story vertical addition to the building with proposed height of 65.5 feet (55 feet currently allowed).

Saraceno and Bella Vista Restaurants are seeking a change to their liquor licenses.

Saraceno is the holder of an all-alcohol beverages license, while Bella Vista holds a beer, wine and cordials license.

Owner Frank Pezzano proposing to sell the beer, wine and cordials and expand the Saraceno license to include Bella Vista, both with a 1am closing hour.

Two Conservancy Members

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, non-profit organization responsible for the management and care of the park, has two new members to its volunteer Board of Directors.

Members are nominated by community groups government agencies and officials, the Greenway Business Improvement District and added to the 21-member board are Luz Arregoces and Christopher Loh.

Councilor Zappata Supports New City Department

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata whose district includes the North End/Waterfront has cosponsored and ordinance that will officially establish the Department of Innovation and Technology (DOLT) in the city’s municipal code.

The ordinance, on its way to Mayor Michelle Wu for approval, will formerly grant the department power to improve government efficiency, increase cross department collaboration and better upskill city employees on technology.

“I’m proud to have co-sponsored this ordinance and look forward to continued collaboration with DOLT.”

BNBL Registration Underway

Registration for the 2025 Boston Neighborhood Basketball League season is underway by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Team registration for the BNBL, the oldest neighborhood basketball league in the United States (1969) is due in May,

The cornerstone of summer youth sports for five decades, the league offers a fun, safe and competitive environment for players ages 6-18 in four age-based divisions for both boys and girls: 18 and under, 15 and under, 13 and under and 12 and under.

Teams compete weekly from July7 through August 22, culminating in a championship series in August.

Registration is now available online www.boston.gov/parks-sports.

Hopefully, the North End is represented in the 2025 BNBL season.

Four NEAA Major Items

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) 2025 Major League is made up of four teams ages 11-12.

Teams will play a regular season of baseball games and a series of playoff games, with the first-place team playing the fourth-place team and the second-place team playing the third-place team in a one game elimination.

The winners will then compete in a two-out of three game series to determine the 2025 championship team.

Watercolor Painting Workshops

Artists ages 9 and up can join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at Christopher Columbus Park for its popular summer series of ParkARTS Watercolor Painting Workshop.

The free workshop runs from 10am to 12pm on Sunday, June 1. Materials and instruction by local artists will be provided.

This event is subject to weather conditions.