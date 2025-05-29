BPL Announces $1 million Grant from Lego Community Fund U.S. 

Special to the Regional Review

The Boston Public Library (BPL) and LEGO Group have launched a new partnership setting in motion a citywide initiative that leverages play to address urgent early literacy challenges and ignite creativity and agency in Boston’s youth.

Funded through a $1 million grant from the company’s LEGO Community Fund U.S. to the Boston Public Library Fund, this flagship collaboration between these two institutions will unlock the potential of children through joyful, hands-on learning. Timed with the opening of LEGO Group’s new U.S. headquarters in Boston and aligned with the release of BPL’s Strategic Plan 2025–2030, this two-year project will deliver interactive programs to more than 150,000 children ages 0–13 and their caregivers across Boston’s neighborhoods.

“This partnership and investment builds on the Boston Public Library’s roles of lifelong learning partner and community engager, in reaching thousands of children and families each year,” said David Leonard, President of the Boston Public Library. “The transformative grant will expand what’s possible—introducing more playful, creative, and civic-minded experiences for young people across all of Boston’s neighborhoods. By aligning the LEGO Group’s global commitment to learning through play with the Library’s mission to provide free, equitable access to knowledge and opportunity, we’re opening new pathways for children to learn, grow, and feel connected to their city. May we all play well together!”

“We’re deeply grateful to the LEGO Group and LEGO Community Fund U.S. for this generous investment in Boston’s young people,” said Paula Sakey, Executive Director of the Boston Public Library Fund. “This partnership is rooted in a shared belief that every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and engage with their community in meaningful ways. This is what it looks like to build a city’s future—together.”

The partnership includes three components:

1. Early Literacy & Learning Through Play (Ages 0–9)

• Hello Hatchlings: 12,000 new parent literacy kits—including multilingual resources, books, and DUPLO bricks—will be distributed via hospitals and community partners.

• 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: BPL will rebrand and relaunch this campaign with digital tracking tools and LEGO Group’s Learning Through Play content, reaching over 100,000 children.

• Parent Ambassadors: Ten multilingual caregivers will be trained to lead story times in neighborhoods across Boston, helping families access early learning opportunities in their native languages.

2. Tween Engagement & Build the Change (Ages 9–13)

• Build the Change x LEGO Clubs: Expanded LEGO Clubs at 11+ BPL branches will incorporate civic, STEM, and storytelling activities supported by LEGO employee volunteers.

• Author & Music Series: Twenty interactive events will highlight creative expression through writing, storytelling, and music.

• Playful Cities Mural Challenge: A summer design competition will invite youth to reimagine Boston’s public spaces, culminating in a LEGO Master Builder mural at the Central Library in Copley Square.

3. Staffing &Training

• Investment in librarians, evaluators, and musicians-in-residence to deliver high-quality programming and training on incorporating LEGO resources to engage early literacy and 9-13 audiences.

“This wide-ranging investment from LEGO Group’s LEGO Community Fund U.S. allows us to meet children and families where they are, with inclusive programs that make learning joyful,” said Angela Veizaga, Chief of Youth and Family Engagement at the Boston Public Library. “By embedding learning through play into everything we do—from early literacy to tween engagement—we’re equipping Boston’s young people with the tools to grow as readers, creators, and active members of their communities.”

In addition to reaching more than 150,000 children over two years, the initiative is projected to generate over 21,000 new library card signups and more than 600,000 early literacy book checkouts. The LEGO Group employees will also have opportunities to volunteer through kit assembly, story times, and Build the Change programming.

Established in 1848, the Boston Public Library is a pioneer of public library service in America. It was the first large, free municipal library in the United States; the first public library to lend books; the first to have a branch library; and the first to have a children’s room.

The Boston Public Library of today is a robust system that includes the Central Library in Copley Square, 25 neighborhood branches, the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center, the Kirstein Business Library and Innovation Center, and an archival center, offering public access to world-class special collections of rare books, manuscripts, photographs, and prints, along with rich digital content and online services.

The Boston Public Library serves nearly 4 million visitors per year and millions more online. All of its programs and exhibitions are free to all and open to the public. The Boston Public Library is a department of the City of Boston, under the leadership of Mayor Michelle Wu. To learn more, visit?bpl.org. The mission of the Fund is to provide financial support to the Boston Public Library, ensuring that it remains viable, engaging, accessible, and free to all. The Fund fulfills this mission by working in partnership with the Library, donors, and other funders in supporting BPL programs and special initiatives. Support from the Fund supplements, but does not supplant, other BPL resources, including City of Boston funding