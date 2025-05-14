Coletta Zapata Announces Ramirez as Deputy Chief of Staff

Special to the Review

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata has announced the promotion of Gabriela Ramirez as Deputy Chief of Staff. A lifelong East Boston resident and proud daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, Ramirez is a Boston University graduate currently pursuing a Master’s in Urban Planning and Policy at Northeastern University. She has served as Councilor Coletta Zapata’s Outreach and Communications Manager since 2023.

“I am beyond thrilled to celebrate the promotion of Gabriela to Deputy Chief of Staff. Her tireless dedication to our neighborhoods, her deep empathy for every resident, and her unwavering commitment to community have made her an indispensable force in our office,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “She is a natural-born, Boston-raised leader whose work has positively impacted all of District 1, and I know she will continue to be exceptional as Deputy Chief.”

“I’m honored and thrilled to step into the role of Deputy Chief of Staff and continue serving the residents of District 1 alongside Councilor Coletta Zapata. I look forward to building on our work to deliver responsive, constituent services across the district and uplifting community voices,” said Gabriela Ramirez.

As Outreach and Communications Manager, Ramirez has led the planning and execution of key community events, including annual budget town halls, neighborhood cleanups, walkthroughs, coffee hours, and listening tours. She has also overseen the Councilor’s internal and external communications strategy, managing newsletters, press releases, social media content, and the Councilor’s annual report. Her work has been instrumental in strengthening community engagement and relationships across the district.