Baseball Opening Day in the North End

By John Romano

Young players huddle up for a pre-game pep talk with their coach during the opening day festivities of the North End Athletic Association’s baseball season.

The N.E.A.A. held our Annual Opening Day Ceremonies on Sat. May 3rd. It was a glorious day for baseball! 3 of our 4 programs were in full swing yesterday, with T-Ball, Minor League and Major League programs kicking off their season. We even sprinkled in Lacrosse practice for our Girls Travel Lacrosse Program – The N.E.A.A. MidNight Riders, first thing in the morning!

The day started out with the aforementioned girls lacrosse program, but soon after the T-Ball/instructional program took over the field under the instruction of Ralph Martignetti, along with his wife Janine and Alex Puopolo – a graduate of our Dodgers program who has volunteered to help this year.

The T-Ball program is sponsored once again by the Boston Red Sox Foundation’s Nike Jr. RBI program. Thanks to the Sox the kids received hats, shirts, gloves and the N.E.A.A. also received baseballs and bases as well as some gloves for kids in the older programs as well. A great partnership for over 20 years!

The Major’s program took centerstage at 12 Noon. Our First Pitch Ceremony to honor long time N.E.A.A. player, member and supporter Gloria Pizzarella took place. It was a fantastic event. Mayor Wu, Councilor Coletta-Zapata and staff from Representative Michlewitz and Senator Edwards offices, along with N.E.A.A. Chairman Ted Tomasone and Sports Coordinator John Romano spoke and provided certificates to honor Gloria’s contribution to the program and the neighborhood. Major’s Commissioner Rick Martignetti spoke on behalf of the league. Minor League Commissioner and Marlins coach John Pregmon did pre-game team introductions.

Juliette Wright from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center sang the National Anthem while the Color Guard from the U.S.S. Constitution presented the colors. Gloria threw out the first pitch and the season was underway. The Tomasone Club Tigers beat the St. Anthony’s Feast Marlins 11-4 in the first game and the Regional Review Cubs beat the defending Champ St. Agrippina Feast Cardinals in a thriller in the second game 5-4.

We finished out the day with a twin bill of games in the 6 to 8 year old minor leagues with a pair of games along with a Rockies final preseason practice.

Breakfast was donated by Watermark Donuts (Bill Galatis), and an all day bbq was provided by the N.E.A.A. and the following sponsors: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, State Representative Aaron Michelwitz, State Senator Lydia Edwards, City Councilor Gabriele Coletta-Zapata, Ausonia Council Knights of Columbus #1513 – North End Council, Espresso Love, Soma Yoga, Post Gazette Newspaper, Michael Giannasoli, Romano & Gio Carvalho, James & Francine Gannon, The Dechario Family, The Miller Family, Anonymous . Raffle Prizes were donated by the Bonzagni Family, AL Prime Energy and The Escape Room Boston. Boston Police Community Service Officer Frank Ciampa had the Ice Cream Truck come by in the late afternoon to cool us off with free ice cream and Italian ice – a perfect treat on a very hot day! The Boston Public Market also provided free bags and stickers for all the attendees

Special thanks goes to the volunteers who helped out throughout the day: Christopher Romano, Patricia Romano, Kingston Prinn, Mark Driscoll, Sean Drummy, Gina Ferrara, John N. Romano, Frank Addivinola, Katherine Martin, Cindy Finely, Rory Maglich, Teodora Drummy, Aaron Diaz, and Shane Pimental.

Thanks to all the coaches and commissioners as well – they do a great job all season to provide a great program for our children. We are also thankful to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department Crew for doing a great job on our field!

We hope to see you all down the park watching the games throughout the season!

Lastly, we thank all the team sponsors for the season:

4/5 Year Old Instructional/T-Ball Program: Boston Red Sox Foundation/ NIKE Jr. RBI Program

6-8 Year Old Minor League Program:

Rays – Richards MotorCars

Phillies – Boston Bottle

Rockies – North End CARES

A’s – Boston Food Tour

Orioles – McGovern Auto

9–12 Year Old Major League Program:

Marlins: St. Anthony’s Feast Society

Cardinals: St. Agrippina Feast Society

Tigers: Tomasone Club

Cubs: Regional Review Newspaper