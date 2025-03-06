Celebrate Women’s History Month on Freedom Trail Revolutionary Women Tours

Special to the Regional Review

Freedom Trail Foundation announces the return of the beloved tour experience, Revolutionary Women Tours throughout Women’s History Month in March! Discover the indomitable women who took part in the American Revolution, and the generations of women that followed, inaugurating their own struggles for freedom and equality.

The Freedom Trail Revolutionary Women Tours invites people of all ages to walk the Freedom Trail and explore four centuries of revolutionary women who changed history. These 90-minute tours feature tales of the early religious rebellions of Anne Hutchinson and Mary Dyer, abolitionist movements of Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman, landmark achievements of Black pioneers Phillis Wheatley and Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, prolific writings of Abigail Adams and Louisa May Alcott, dynamic speeches of Margaret Sanger and

Susan B. Anthony, and more. Walk the paths these influential women treaded, while visiting the places where their voices were heard, works published, and were laid to rest.

The tours feature official Freedom Trail historic sites from the site of the Great Elm on Boston Common, where women paid the ultimate price for refusing to conform to puritanical values, to the Granary Burying Ground, where those who fought fiercely for independence are remembered alongside their revolutionary male counterparts, and the Old Corner Bookstore and Old South Meeting House, where women made change through the power of literature and the spoken word. Revolutionary Women Tours culminate at Faneuil Hall, the Cradle of Liberty, which was prominent in both the abolitionist and women’s suffrage movements.

Revolutionary Women Tours depart from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center on Saturdays and Sundays in March at 10:45 a.m. Led by 18th-century costumed guides, Freedom Trail Foundation’s walking tours are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund. Tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center or online at TheFreedomTrail.org. All walking tours and specialty tours, including the Revolutionary Women Tours, are available as private tours year-round by appointment and are perfect for families, company outings, corporate activities and team building, tourist groups, and more. For additional information please visit TheFreedomTrail.org or call (617) 357-8300.