Courtesy Photos

The 2024 North End Christmas Fund Luncheon was held on Thursday December 12 at St. Joseph’s Hall on Prince Street. This years’ event was sold out early, it was clearly the largest crowd ever for one of these amazing luncheons. The North End Community never amazes when it comes to helping out its seniors, families and children at their time of need and this year was no different. Thanks to the generosity of many businesses, friends and individuals over 200 checks and baskets were sent out to those seniors, families and children in need or who may have had health problems, lost their job or had a death in the family. The Committee, made up of several social service agencies in the neighborhood, wants our friends and families to know that we are thinking of them at this time of the year and that they are not alone. The luncheon, which was started many years ago by Uncle Fred Carangelo continues under the leadership of Co-Chair Ted Tomasone of the N.E.A.A. and Vincent Scibeli of the NEW Health.

Life long North Ender Robert DelloRusso, who has supported the Christmas Fund for years and has always been there for the North End Community was given a Community Service Award to thank him for all his years of dedication to the neighborhood.

The Fred Carangelo Award was given to Frank DePasquale for all his contributions and generosity to the Neighborhood and various agencies as well as St. John’s School and St. Leonards Church.

Special Thanks goes to the many volunteers who served on the committee and especially Paul Cucinatti and all those who helped serve the food at the luncheon and cleaned up at the event that day.

The food was donated by DePasquale Ventures, Cookies by Mike’s Pastry, french bread by Parziale’s Bakery and pizza from Umbertos.

If you still want to contribute to the Christmas Fund, you can send a check made out to the North End Christmas Fund and mail it to:

The North End Christmas Fund

332 Hanover Street

Boston, Mass. 02113