News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

Two Construction Projects Will Change the View Entering the N. E.

Two major North End development projects will reshape the entire block from Hanover to Endicott Streets once completed.

The projects will also change the view entering the North End from City Hall, the Haymarket T Station and The Greenway.

Plans by North End restaurant owner Frank DePasquale to create a series of businesses keyed to Italian Culture on Cross Street between Hanover and Salem Streets and a proposed five-story, 134 room boutique hotel on Cross and Endicott Streets will create the new look entering the North End.

Puppets Rule at Library

It was a fun-filled Winter Puppet Show with Nicola McEldowney at the North End Library on Parmenter Street, many attendees joined the puppeteer and her puppet pal the friendly Winter Monster for winter theme stories.

Kids in the audience got to be part of the show, operating their own puppets and making up a tiny puppet show of their own.

It was an entertaining and fun-filled event hosted by the library for North End children.

NEW Health/St. Lucy Society Delivery Christmas gifts to Eliot School

Once again, NEW Health and St. Lucy Society have partnered this holiday season to help families in need.

The Center and Society are located in the North End, joined forces to wrap presents for Eliot School students as part of their annual gift donation.

NEW Health employees and volunteers wrapped Christmas presents for the Eliot K-8 Innovation School as they have done every holiday season.

They purchased gifts to help ease financial stress for struggling families. More than 150 gifts were distributed to over 30 kids.

Nathan and Shelia Barry and North End Cares (NEC) made generous donations for the holiday gift presentations.

Hatchling Winter Lights Return to The Greenway

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced the return of Hatchling Winter Lights Display has returned to The Greenway this past November.

Designed by Studio HHH, there are nine hatchlings that dot The Greenway with the largest standing at 8.5 feet tall and the smallest at 2.5 feet, each featuring vibrant arches in colorful animated lights.

The Conservancy will be hosting The Greenway’s Winter Warmer on Saturday, December 21 from 2pm to 4pm at the Rings Fountain to celebrate the reopening of the Hatchlings.

The event includes a hot chocolate bar, a holiday toy workshop, a bubble house, a photo booth, live music and an instrumental petting zoo by Boston Music Project.

Fireworks over Boston Harbor/Viewing at Columbus Park

First Night Boston and Coventurers presents another New Year’s Eve Midnight Fireworks celebration on Tuesday, December 31 starting at 12 midnight.

Hundreds of spectators are expected to fill Columbus Park to ring in 2025, made possible by locale businesses, waterfront organizations and the City of Boston.

Boston Harbor Now and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park were part of making the firework display possible.

NEW Health #Giving Tuesday nets $5,000

NEW Health was able to meet their match and raised over $5,000 for the health center.

The Center’s friends at Gardner Resources Consulting LLC donated a gift of $2,500 matching the $2,500 the #Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

NEW Health Holiday Closing Hours

During the holiday NEW Health has adjusted its hours of operation.

Closes at 3pm on Tuesday, December 24. Closed Christmas Day and resumes normal hours on Thursday, December 26.

In addition, NEW Health will close at 3pm on Tuesday, December 31. Closed New Year’s Day and resumes normal hours on Thursday, January 2.

For assistance call 617-643-8000 or 857-238-1100.