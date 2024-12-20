Story by Marianne Salza

The Grinch relinquished the smidgen of animosity lingering between him and Santa Claus this holiday season to promote his performance in “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” playing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre through December 23.

The mostly reformed Grinch has been parading around Boston and surrounding areas, disrupting the peace in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, commandeering the Spirit of Boston vessel, and jumping on luxury hotel beds. He made an appearance at the opening night of ZooLights at the Stone Zoo, received a holiday basketball jersey from the Celtics during one of the games, and even celebrated the lighting of the Boston Common Christmas tree, so his devoted fans could marvel at him.

“I’d much rather have positive attention and love than be by myself,” admitted The Grinch, who finds himself to be hilarious and witty.

Hearts will grow three sizes watching this classic tale of mischief, cheer, and forgiveness as the scheming Grinch discovers the true meaning of Christmas. “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is an 85-minute-long show with no intermissions, and is narrated by The Grinch’s stalwart dog, Max.

“For those living under rocks or don’t finish books, the Whos are very annoying, and I tried my best to take away their favorite thing from them,” said The Grinch, about the jubilant residents of Whoville who he tried stealing Christmas away from. “I was very successful at it; however, they still love Christmas, being around each other, and holding hands.”

Although The Grinch had convinced himself that he valued his solitude, he admitted that on Christmas Eve, the night of the Yuletide theft, he was feeling particularly alone.

The Grinch considered it “one bad night,” explaining that his reasoning for committing the crime was that the Whos’ Christmas had become too commercialized. He was astounded by the over-consumption, and rejected the glitter and commotion.

“Although I took every physical thing away from them, they still had it in their hearts,” The Grinch explained about the Whos’ Christmas spirit.

Soon, he realized that Christmas is more than gifts – it is about togetherness. He learned that life is more meaningful when shared with those one loves.

“My heart grew,” shared The Grinch, who expressed his remorse. “I stole Christmas and gave it back. It was very kind of me. Their forgiveness and kindness helped me realize that they’re the best people. I can tolerate them.”

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is a transformative story of redemption from “bad banana” to holiday savior.

“I stopped the villain within me, became a hero on the outside, and am now a beloved Christmas icon,” boasted The Grinch. “The only thing I steal now is attention.”

The formerly conniving Grinch now embraces his past, and celebrates his growth and the community that he has gained. Changing his rotten behavior has proven difficult at times, but The Grinch has no intention of stealing Christmas from the Whos again.

The Grinch encourages families to join him at the Boch Center Wang Theatre for “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” so they can appreciate his solo performance in “One of a Kind,” when The Grinch dances in a one-man kick line.

“That’s my favorite part of the whole show,” noted The Grinch. “It’s a wonderful time. It’s amazing.”