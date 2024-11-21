NEAA Soccer Program Concludes with Awards Ceremony

By Phil Orlandella

A highly successful North End Athletic Association (NEAA) soc­cer season for girls and boys ages 4 to 12 came to an end on November 2 with an awards ceremony for all players (190) involved to celebrate what NEAA Coordinator John Romano called “another fantastic season of fun soccer for all.”

Fall soccer began in September with 190 players in three age groups.

Practices were held on Tuesdays and Thursdays depending on the age group. All games were held on Saturday mornings at Puopolo Park.

This season there was an added bonus. “Four games were played against the Hill House Soccer Program for 9–12-year-olds,” Romano said. Games were scat­tered throughout the season on Thursdays