Coletta Zapata calls for N.E. construction project walk through

By Phil Orlandella

Courtesy photo

City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata.

It took a long time for impacted residents to get someone to listen and take interest in their many concerns relating to the construction site at 190-190A Salem Street and 4 Snelling Place in the North End.

However, finally through the efforts of Boston City Councilor Gabriella Coletta Zapata, a walk-through/meeting with city officials was held. While the Councilwoman will not be attending her staff person Jack Imbergamo will be.

Despite all the attempts by abutters, its apparently took a petition and other information sent to the Councilor by the director of Villa Michelangelo that sparked this arrangement.

The housing complex (71 units) petition and email described a public safety problem and an increase in the rodent population created by the dumping of debris and general trash in the area of the complex’s emergency egress from the ongoing construction.

Apparently, only one abutter and/or resident was notified of the walk through, Paul Pepicelli of Michelangelo Street.

A check with the two North End community groups, NEWNC and NEWRA both were notified.

It’s not known who will attend the meeting from Gregory McCarthy developer Dodd House LLC or his general contractor Anthony Bellanti.

Pepicelli praised the Councilwoman for this arrangement. “She made the effort to make this happen for residents of her district when no one else would do anything.”