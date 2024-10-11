News NEAA makes Donation by North End Regional Review Staff • October 11, 2024 • 0 Comments Courtesy photoNorth End resident Parker Watson, age 11, got a boost from the NEAA with his fundraising efforts for TheLeukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night walk. As a blood cancer survivor himself, Parker has astrong personal connection to the cause. Last weekend, Chairman Ted Tomasone, personally delivereda generous contribution to his fundraiser, on behalf of the NEAA. Parker is active in NEAA sports and appreciates the community’s support!