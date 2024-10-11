News

NEAA makes Donation

by  •  • 0 Comments
Courtesy photo
North End resident Parker Watson, age 11, got a boost from the NEAA with his fundraising efforts for The
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night walk. As a blood cancer survivor himself, Parker has a
strong personal connection to the cause. Last weekend, Chairman Ted Tomasone, personally delivered
a generous contribution to his fundraiser, on behalf of the NEAA. Parker is active in NEAA sports and appreciates the community’s support!

