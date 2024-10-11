DePasquale Ventures Cross Street plan supported by NEWRA

By Phil Orlandella

A large number of residents and presenters filled the Nazzaro Community Center Hall on North Bennet Street for the September monthly public meeting of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA).

The board listened to opinions from neighborhood residents and those representing applicants’ proposals before voting on them.

DePasquale Ventures after making amendments to his proposal, requested by abutters, received the support of NEWRA by a 16-8 vote.

The applicant has applied for zoning relief to combine three parcels into one at 60-70 Cross Street (former Martignetti Liquors block between Hanover and Salem Streets) for construction of a 2-story addition, change use to culinary arts education, retail, restaurant, outdoor seating on plaza and roof decks and three apartments.

NEWRA by a vote of 20-1 supported a request by Mother Anna’s, 211 Hanover Street application for a beer, wine and cordials license with a midnight closure.

Plans also call for construction of a year-round all-season glass like atrium with 84 seats including the outdoor private patio area.

Locale Inc., 350-352 Hanover Street has submitted a request to the Licensing Board for an all-alcohol license with a midnight closure.

The board voted 19-2 to support the applicant’s request that all calls for zoning relief to change use for a new restaurant in the basement and first floor.

NEWRA meets tonight, October 10 at 6:30pm in the Nazzaro Community Center.