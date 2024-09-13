Explore Bay State’s skeletons beneath Old North Church

Special to the Regional Review

Massachusetts is the hub of haunted happenings centered around tales of old Revolutionary War heroes, the Salem Witch Trials, paranormal activity, and so much more. But, perhaps one of the lesser-known attractions with arguably the most Bay State skeletons in its closet – an estimated 1,100 to be exact – is the crypt underneath the Old North Church & Historic Site. After-Hours Crypt Tours beneath Boston’s oldest surviving and operational church begin Sept. 13 and will run through Halloween weekend.

These 45-minute guided adventures are jam-packed with fascinating stories about the people buried in the crypt, colonial death practices, and the latest archeological discoveries. This hidden piece of history is the final resting place of prominent colonial figures, like Captain Samuel Nicholson, first commander of the USS Constitution, and Major John Pitcairn, the commander of the British marines who made the ultimate sacrifice at the Battle of Bunker Hill. Forgotten generations, those whose stories are lost to time, are also accounted for as they were laid to rest together in The Strangers’ Tomb.

Beyond the bones, the Old North Church basement is dark and narrow and lined with 37 brick tombs sealed with wooden or slate doors that were constructed nearly 300 years ago. After-Hours Crypt Tours participants should be comfortable in a basement setting and navigating tight spaces. With low lighting and uneven surfaces, the space is not wheelchair or stroller accessible. Old North Church is an active place of worship, and visitors are asked to respect the sacred space.

After-Hours Crypt Tours will run Friday and Saturday nights at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. starting Sept. 13. In anticipation of the spooky season, tours will increase to run every night from Oct. 18 through Nov. 2. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased in advance. The brave souls who dare to join Old North can purchase tickets to reserve their spots today: https://www.oldnorth.com/admission-pricing/

Established in 1991 as the Old North Foundation, Old North Illuminated is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is responsible for historic site operations and interpretative, educational, and preservation programs at the iconic Old North Church & Historic Site. A secular organization that is independent of Christ Church in the City of Boston, Old North Illuminated welcomes approximately 500,000 visitors annually while overseeing the preservation of an enduring symbol of American independence. Old North Illuminated serves a wide audience by creating meaningful experiences through educational outreach, site-specific programming, and historical analysis. ONI works collaboratively with the City of Boston, the U.S. National Park Service, the Freedom Trail Foundation, and other partners to foster educational and interpretive programs for students and visitors while engaging the public in Old North Church’s history and its role in inspiring liberty and freedom. In 2023, Old North Church & Historic Site was designated as a Site of Conscience by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience (ICSC), joining a global network of historic sites, museums, and memory initiatives that connect past struggles to today’s movements for human rights. For more information, visit: www.oldnorth.com.