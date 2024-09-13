Applications are open for Spooky Streets Grant

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Community Engagement Cabinet’s Office of Civic Organizing have announced applications are now open for the Spooky Streets Grant Program. This funding builds on the Mayor’s efforts to create a fun and safe environment for kids and families to enjoy community. Residents and community groups who apply and get approved will receive a mini-grant for $250 to purchase items such as candy, pumpkins, decorations, and face paint, making it easier and more affordable for neighborhoods to host Halloween block parties.

“We’re working to make Boston the best place in the country to raise a family,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These spooky streets block parties provide safe, fun, and festive opportunities for our families to celebrate Halloween with their neighbors, and that is why we’re making it easier for everyone to apply for a grant. I can’t wait to see the costumes, decorations, and community gatherings this coming fall!”

This summer, the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing provided 54 grants to residents and community groups totaling $31,500 across 14 neighborhoods in Boston through the City’s Block Party Grant Program. The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Advancement helped fund two block parties in support of non-profit organizations that serve the immigrant population in Boston.

“We’re thrilled to expand our community-building efforts through the Spooky Streets Grant. Since launching our Summer Block Party Grant initiative in 2023, our office has been dedicated to creating more opportunities for residents to connect and activate their streets,” said Director of the Office of Civic Organizing Nathalia Benitez-Perez. “With the Spooky Streets Grant, we hope to support even more events, bringing fun and traffic-free streets to Halloween and Harvest gatherings.”

For residents interested in applying, please see below:

Apply for the Play Street Closing Permit first here. Then you will be prompted to apply for the Spooky Streets grant.

To be eligible, all block parties must be free and open to the public.

Block parties cannot be hosted on parks or private lots, and must be on a public street

Block parties must be hosted the week leading up to Halloween from Friday, October 25 – Sunday, November 3.

Block parties do not have to be Halloween-themed.

“Activating our streets in the fall with fun activities that bring joy to our City’s youth and families makes me so proud to call Boston home,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “Supporting individuals and organizations to fund efforts to expand our block party program is the positive energy we need in our city.”

In partnership with the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics (MONUM), the City of Boston has streamlined the block party permit application process to improve constituents’ experience and speed up approvals. The City has also expanded what activities are allowed at block parties without additional permits, including potluck food, tables and chairs, 10 by 10 tents, and more. A Block Party Planning Guide is available to help explain the planning process of hosting block parties in neighborhoods.

“Block parties are one of the best ways for residents to connect and build community with their neighbors,” said New Urban Mechanics Program Manager Nate Lash. “We are so happy to have made the permitting and planning process easier for residents.”

The deadline to apply for a Spooky Streets grant is Friday, September 20 at 5:00 p.m. The application can be found here (along with the necessary application for a Play Street Closing Permit), and residents and community groups can visit boston.gov/spooky-streets to learn more.

The Office of Civic Organizing is committed to collaborative partnerships and programs that promote engagement, awareness, and service in communities throughout the City of Boston.