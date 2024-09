By Phil Orlandella

A fantastic day of fun was enjoyed by members of the North End Youth Organization’s Summer Camp was held at Canobie Lake Park, in New Hampshire, with help from Ausonia Council Knights of Columbus #1513 of the North End.

Courtesy Photo.

Members of the North End Youth Organization’s Summer Camp at Canobie Lake Park.

The Knights picked up the cost of the bus that took the kids to and from the park. “We are extremely grateful for the Knights continued support of our programs and the youth and families in the North End,” Marlo D’Anna from the program’s summer camp said.