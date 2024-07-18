NEWNC approves request for a full liquor license/take-out license

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) voted unanimously on two agenda items and heard plans for security for the upcoming North End feast at the group’s July 8 public meeting held at the Nazzaro Center.

According to newly elected President Kevin Fleming, the Council voted to support a request by Forcela, 33 North Square for the issuing of a new All Alcohol Beverage License to replace the current beer, wine and cordial license.

Fleming also noted that the Council voted to support an application by The Wild Duck, 89 Salem Street for a common victualer license for a takeout deli.

Various feasts presented plans for security, including some closure changes, checking large bags and back packs at the entrance to the feast. They also told the Council that if the feast area got too crowded, access would be shut down until the crowd started to reduce in numbers.

Boston Police have been meeting with feast societies to plan ahead for the traditional religious feasts.

Fleming also announced that there will be no August public meeting. The next meeting will be held on Monday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.