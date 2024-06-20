The Ultimate Sunday Funday Welcomed Over 500 at the 2024 North End Cornhole Classic

Special to the Regional Review

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) welcomed over 500 community members, supporters, and cornhole enthusiasts to the Rose Kennedy Greenway North End Park on Sunday, June 5th for the ultimate Sunday Funday – benefiting NEMPAC and the Marshall Scholarship Fund.

The tournament was hosted by Chairman of Ways & Means Aaron Michlewitz. City leaders, including Mayor Michelle Wu and City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, were in attendance. Big Night Live provided live entertainment, Ward 8 and Pauli’s provided food and a bar, and NBC’s Emmy award-winning Tevon Wooten emceed the event.

Shown (left to right) are State Representative and Chairman of Ways & Means Aaron Michlewitz, Executive

Director of the Greenway Conservancy Chris Cook, Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu, Mayor’s Office North

End Liason Ciara D’Amico, Executive Director of NEMPAC Sherri Snow, and City Councilor Gabriella

Coletta Zapata.

Winners of the all-day 2024 North End Cornhole Classic Tournament, which had 131 teams participating, were:

First Place Winners: Paul Coutoumas and partner Roe

Second Place Winners: John and Luke Bailer

Third Place Winners: Nabil Hamouti and Christopher Snow

Representative Michlewitz remarks, “Thank you to all of those who helped sponsor, volunteer, participate, and make the 7th Annual North End Cornhole Classic the best one yet! We continue to be amazed by the growth of this event and the impact it has on children’s access to the arts.”

NEMPAC thanks the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy for their continued partnership. Thanks also to all the North End Cornhole Classic sponsors, including Artù, Big Night Entertainment, Boston Barber & Tattoo Co., Boston Bottle, Caffè Vittoria, Cini’s, The Dogfather, Ducali, The Flamingo, Florentine Cafe, Gee How Oak Tin Association, Heart and Sole, Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers, Moretti Designs, New Balance, Pauli’s, Pink Carrot, Regina Pizzeria, Salumeria Italiana, The Tall Ship, Tavern on the Square, In Your Court Marketing, and Ward 8.

The Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund continues to preserve the legacy of a woman who loved children and the arts. Established by Geraldine’s son, Representative Aaron Michlewitz, 10 years ago, the fund awards annual tuition assistance funding to youth at the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and the Community Music Center of Boston (CMCB). Since the fund’s conception in 2014, $45,000 has been awarded to 42 aspiring young artists and musicians.

“Thank you to all the incredible community members who supported this annual fundraiser, which helps us to grow and sustain the Marshall Scholarship Fund. Your unwavering dedication is a testament to the strength and generosity of our community. Until next year!” – Sherri Snow, Executive Director of NEMPAC.

Applications for the 2024 Marshall Scholarship Fund and NEMPAC’s Tuition-Assistance Program, which awards 25-30% of the organization’s annual program revenue back to students in need, will be available this summer.

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is a 501(c)(3) community music school and a professional performing arts center with a strong focus on serving the North End/Waterfront and surrounding neighborhoods of Boston by making quality music and arts programming accessible for all.

As a music school, NEMPAC reaches over a thousand students per week, offering music education programs across several art disciplines including dance, movement, and theatre. As a highly-respected performing arts center, NEMPAC presents public concerts and professional performance projects each year involving hundreds of local Boston artists.

NEMPAC believes we are all musicians and performers and prepares individuals to be the best version of themselves through music education programs and transformative artistic experiences.