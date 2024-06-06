News Celebrating Pride Month by North End Regional Review Staff • June 6, 2024 • 0 Comments Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hosted a flag raising ceremony Monday to celebrate the start of Pride Month.“Pride Month is an opportunity to reflect on the long and revolutionary history of Pride and the struggle that brought us to this moment,” said Wu. The City of Boston and Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement will be celebrating National LGBTQ+ Pride month throughout June. Visit www.boston.gov for details of events planned.